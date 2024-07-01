The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore has reminded those keen on attending Pope Francis’ mass in Singapore that WhatsApp or other instant messaging apps will not be used in general ticketing or balloting processes.

A statement on its website on June 23 said it had received reports of Catholics having their WhatsApp accounts taken over by scammers who claimed to be helping them with the papal mass ticket registration process.

Pope Francis will visit Singapore from Sept 11 to 13 and will celebrate mass on Sept 12.

More than 40,000 tickets will be available to the public in the online ballot, open to anyone in Singapore with a valid account on the myCatholicSG portal.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.