Facebook users say ‘amen’ to AI images of Jesus

It’s alarming to see the prevalence of fake and culturally insensitive images of Jesus on social media. Many of the AI photos draw in streams of users commenting “Amen” on bizarre Jesus images, praising the impressive work of nonexistent artists or wishing happy birthday to fake children sitting pitifully in mud.
Intricate artistic renditions of Jesus, whether built with plastic bottles or carved out of sand, are among the most common images posted on Facebook. Jesus has recently taken on sea creature forms, mainly shrimp, crabs and sea horses.
Female flight attendants, many of whom are East Asian, are often depicted in unexpected scenarios. They are seen praying with Jesus, holding crosses, and even covered in mud. In a truly unexpected crossover event, some images show these flight attendants posing with shrimp Jesus.
Also particularly popular are images of young black children showing off masterly pieces of artwork they supposedly built, such as Jesus made of fruit, cars made of plastic bottles, and tigers made of tyre treads.
Most of the synthetic images posted on pages or in posts do not have any indication that they are AI-generated, despite Meta's requirement for users to label AI-generated content on its platforms. Meta is currently working on methods to automatically detect such content. Meta did not respond to a request for comment.
News category: Odd Spot.