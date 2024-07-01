NZ theologian sought for international appointment

New Zealand’s only liturgically trained theologian, Dr Joe Grayland, has accepted the offer of a long-term position teaching at the University of Würzburg, Germany.

Currently on sabbatical and lecturing at the University of Tübingen, he is recognised for his expertise in liturgy and sacramental theology.

Grayland’s new role at Würzburg includes teaching, research and pastoral responsibilities at the faculty church in the centre of the city.

The news of his appointment was announced by Bishop John Adams of Palmerston North in a letter to the parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes where Grayland served as parish priest.

Initially expected back in New Zealand in early August, Adams told parishioners Grayland’s new opportunity required an immediate decision.

“I do believe that this is a good and fruitful use of his talents” wrote Adams.

Adams told parishioners that he has written to the Bishop of Wurzburg giving Grayland his permission to fulfil his priestly obligations in the Wurzburg diocese.

“I am expecting that Fr Joe will be away from our diocese for a number of years” he added.

International involvement

Grayland is an internationally published author known for his work on the Covid-19 “liturgical lockdown” and navigating Catholicism in a secular country.

His recent publications include articles in the Australian Journal of Liturgy and the Australian Journal of Pastoral Liturgy. He also regularly contributes to La Croix International and CathNews NZ.

Since arriving in Germany last October, Grayland has been appointed to an international group writing a continental commentary on Sacrosanctum Concilium.

The group met recently at the Vatican and is managed by two esteemed professors, Stephan Winter and Martin Stuflesser.

Grayland is in the Oceania – Australia – Asian writing group and the commentary is in English and German.

Closer to home, Grayland was an expert witness at the Australian Royal Commission into the abuse of minors, where he authored a briefing paper on the theology of reconciliation.

As well as his expert witness involvement, alongside Professor Thomas O’Loughlin, he co-hosts the globally acclaimed online discussion channel, Flashes of Insight, which features prominent international figures including Dr Phyllis Zagano, Dr Justin Taylor, Dr James Alison, Dr Margit Echol, Dr Carmel Pilcher, Dr Paul Zulehner, Archbishop Mark Coleridge and Cardinal John Dew.

During his sabbatical, Grayland has also contributed to the German Bishops Conference’s international discussions on synodal theology.

Missed in Palmerston North

In Palmerston North, Grayland served as Vicar Forane, Consultor and parish priest of the Cathedral parish, Our Lady of Lourdes, and St Mary’s Foxton.

He managed these roles during the pandemic, handling the complexities of church closures and government-imposed restrictions.

