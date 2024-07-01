Queer, Māori and disabled struggle with mental health

Young Kiwis are in distress as inequities amplify mental health challenges.

Recent data showed one in five young people aged 15 to 25 were experiencing higher rates of psychological distress than other aged groups.

Collated by the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Te Hiringa Mahara, the assessment also showed Māori, disabled and LGBTQIA+ youth had poorer mental wellbeing than other young people.

Director of wellbeing insights and leadership Ella Cullen said the assessment showed a continuous decline in the mental health of young people since 2018.

“At the same time, young people are less likely to get professional help for their mental health needs when they need it.” Read more

