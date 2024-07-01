Young adult ministry sparking up Catholic Church in Ireland

Ireland’s first “Intentional Young Adult Ministry” event was a great success if participant numbers and enthusiasm are measures.

Over 160 young adults from all over Ireland gathered for the get-together.

The brainchild of the Irish Catholic bishops, the Intentional Young Adult Ministry event comprised participant-led activities, reflection and a Mass.

Energy and enthusiasm

Keynote speaker Father Stephen Wang from the Archdiocese of Westminster spoke on the theme ‘The Heart of Catholic Young Adult Ministry’.

“There seems to be a great deal of energy and enthusiasm in the Irish Church at the moment – and a desire to discover new ways of connecting with young people today.

“I pray that the meeting will be a catalyst for renewal in the Church, and will allow the Holy Spirit to speak to the hearts of all those who will be present.”

Synodal gathering

Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin (pictured, centre) helped organise the event themed ‘Into the Deep’.

“I welcome in a particular way the young adults who are joining us in such great numbers” he said.

“We are a wonderfully diverse group – ordained, religious and laity, old and young, professionals and students, men and women – all sharing in the one baptism.

“This is an important synodal gathering for the Irish Church.”

Youth ministry has changed

Gavin also noted how much the context of youth ministry had changed.

“As a young person you have to stand out from your peers and the culture does not support you as it did in the past” he said.

“When we think of the small numbers of young people in the Church in Ireland today we could well feel despair, desolation – like we have fished all night long and caught nothing.”

However this is not actually the truth, he said.

Many initiatives

Catholic youth ministries have actually “animated” many initiatives in Ireland Gavin said.

He backed his comment, citing a few currently active groups such as Youth 2000, Alpha, Sycamore, and Lourdes Pilgrimages.

In addition he pointed to other projects inspired by various movements and religious groups.

What to do now

“Each young person needs to be befriended, trust built up, invited into an encounter with Christ and followed up afterwards” he told those at the Intentional Young Adult Ministry event.

“We are called to go beyond our traditional boundaries and meet young adults where they are, both physically and spiritually.

“We are called to go to new shores and to connect with people one on one.

“We need to find ways of presenting Christ as a person alive, who gives us our joy and our hope, as good news in a culture where so often Christ, faith and the Church are presented as a burden rather than something that gives life and meaning.

“Growth must also be intentional.”

