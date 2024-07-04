UNESCO denounced the explosion of Holocaust denial and falsification on social networks in a report published in 2022.

On the Telegram messaging service, for example, almost half the content linked to the genocide of the Jews was antisemitic. This was also true for one in five Twitter messages devoted to the subject.

Two years later, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, ChatGPT and Google Bard are being scrutinised by the UN body to assess their role in the contemporary understanding of the Holocaust.

Since they were made public at the end of 2022, the so-called “generative” artificial intelligence (AI) systems have been answering live questions from millions of users, including many pupils and students. These summaries are compiled without human control, using vast masses of data from the Internet.

