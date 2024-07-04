A former Vatican auditor-general described Cardinal George Pell’s death as “shrouded in mystery” and revealed that he had vowed to “get to the truth” for his colleague.

The Vatican’s first auditor-general, Libero Milone, said “At his funeral, at his casket, I promised him that we would seek out the truth”.

Milone added that Pell’s success in overturning his convictions demonstrated that “some judicial systems are efficient and effective”.

Cardinal Pell, a key figure in Pope Francis’s financial reform efforts, died on 10 January 2023 at the Salvator Mundi Hospital in Rome.

Pell’s unexpected death hours after surgery has raised questions among Vatican observers and close associates.

Several unusual circumstances have fuelled speculation surrounding Cardinal Pell’s death:

The cardinal’s casket was closed during the funeral, preventing mourners from participating in the traditional farewell touch or kiss

Reports have emerged suggesting that internal CCTV cameras at the hospital were not functioning on the day of Pell’s death, raising questions about the monitoring of his care

Additionally, claims have surfaced that no medical doctor was on duty the evening the cardinal died, potentially compromising the level of medical attention he received

Adding to the intrigue, at least two cardinals, close friends of Pell, had urged him to return to Australia for his surgery, expressing concerns about his safety in Rome. However, Pell insisted on staying, determined to address his fellow cardinals in pre-conclave meetings despite being too old to vote.

Sudden and mysterious

Milone shared his concerns as he prepared for an appeal hearing regarding his controversial dismissal in 2017.

Libero Milone is the last surviving member of the high-powered trio that initiated Pope Francis’s financial reforms.

Milone and his deputy, Ferruccio Panicco, were abruptly fired in June 2017, just days before Cardinal Pell had to return to Australia to face child sexual abuse charges.

The circumstances surrounding the pair’s dismissal were mysterious. Vatican police raided Milone’s office and confiscated electronic equipment.

The former auditor-general and Panicco sued the Vatican for wrongful dismissal in 2022, seeking over €9m in compensation. However the Vatican court rejected the claim in January 2024, leading to the current appeal.

Panicco passed away in 2023.

