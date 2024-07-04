City mission apartments not to blame for Auckland’s crime rates – residents

People blaming high crime on those who live at a city mission apartment block have the wrong end of the stick, residents say.

Rupert D’Arth is among 80 residents of Auckland City Mission apartment block, Te Ao Mārama, on a side street in the city’s red light district near Karangahape Road.

He was at a recent community hui where locals raised concerns about crime and pointed fingers at the place where he lives.

“There’s always been violence, there’s always been drugs, all that stuff on K’ Road,” D’Arth said.

"It's not Ponsonby Road, it's different, it has more flair and colour if you want to say it that way, instead of violence and crime."

