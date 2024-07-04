Investigators search site of South Korean lithium factory fire

Investigators combed the charred wreckage of a South Korean lithium factory on June 25 to find the cause of a massive blaze that killed 23 in one of the country’s worst factory disasters in years.

The fire department said 23 people are now confirmed dead, including 17 Chinese nationals, with identification work ongoing.

“We plan to confirm the victims’ identities by collecting DNA from their bodies,” firefighter Kim Jin-young told reporters.

The government launched its formal investigation on June 25, involving ministries and departments from across the board. Investigators entered the building to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.

Over 100 people were working in the factory when workers heard explosions from the second floor, where lithium-ion batteries were being inspected and packaged.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.