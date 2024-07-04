Parents at Wellington’s St Benedict’s School take bullying complaints to Education Minister

The final round of the World Synod will convene in Rome in October this year. Bishops, priests, and laypeople will vote on new consultation and decision-making processes in the Catholic Church. The working paper, Instrumentum Laboris, is the crucial guideline Read more
The latest Catholic commotion is over the Vatican's promotion of an accused abuser priest's art. Not long ago, the Vatican's chief spokesman told 350 media professionals that Vatican media would still use art by Fr Marko Ivan Rupnik, 69, currently
I am tempted to depression and despair when faced with the reality of global warming, and I fear that I am not alone. Global warming Carbon dioxide levels continue to increase, followed by rising temperatures around the world. Sea levels
In her early 30s, Rachael Sanborn found herself in a bad relationship and dreaming of an escape to the Camino de Santiago in Spain. It's a pilgrimage her father had undertaken that had profoundly changed his life. Sanborn, a rebel