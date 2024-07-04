  1. CathNews New Zealand
Parents at Wellington’s St Benedict’s School take bullying complaints to Education Minister

Thursday, July 4th, 2024

Exasperated parents of children at St Benedict’s primary school in Wellington have taken their complaints about alleged “severe” bullying by students to the Education Minister’s office in their battle to be heard.

The school board says it is taking its responsibilities around wellbeing and safety seriously and senior leaders and staff work hard to set and maintain a culture that is welcoming and safe. Read more

