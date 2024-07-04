Tears and gratitude as Rarotonga’s Catholic bishop retires

Bishop Paul Donoghue was sent off in style from his 13-year term as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Rarotonga.

Tears flowed as the bishop led the procession in St Joseph’s Cathedral for the final time last Sunday.

80-year old Akava Toki (pictured) was one whose eyes glistened with tears of thankfulness and sadness as he embraced the bishop.

For the past 13 years Donoghue has been a beacon of spiritual comfort and steady guidance for Toki and the Raratongan community.

“I’m going to miss him – me aravei maua” says Akava Toki.

“To maua pirianga e tangata akamaroiroi aia iaku, akamaroiroi i te pure, to tatou pure no tatou.” (“Our hope is that he will bless me, bless the prayer, our prayer for us.”)

Another person said “We also say meitaki ma’ata to Bishop Paul for the support he will continue to give, for shepherding the faithful for 13 years by encouragement and teaching us through the faith on our journey towards Christ. We appreciate what we have learned.

“It is my prayer that he will continue to empower our people, especially our Catholic community.”

New bishop installed

But the occasion wasn’t just about Donoghue retiring..

As he retired, Bishop Reynaldo Bunyi Getalado MSP was installed as Rarotonga’s new bishop.

Getalado spoke of his “big gratitude” to Donoghue for his leadership in the diocese and for the priests who have dedicated their Christian lives.

Parishioners wish their new leader well.

“This is an exciting day, not only for the diocese but for the people of the Cook Islands both here and in Aotearoa New Zealand to welcome and support Bishop Reynaldo. We wish him all the best.”

Getalado was presented with a beautifully carved tokotoko representing the special staff used by shepherds to protect and manage their flocks.

Carver Vainekiki Tomokino said he was honoured to carve the third tokotoko for a Cook Islands’ bishop.

“I’m so happy they asked me to carve this tokotoko, it is very special for an important event, and I’ve done two others in the past” he said.

Following the service, parishioners gathered to eat together.

Representatives from each parish on Rarotonga and the Pa Enua as well as the Church’s ethnic groups voiced their appreciation in welcome addresses.

Farewell

Donoghue will conduct his final church service in Rarotonga on Sunday, July 14 at St Joseph’s Cathedral.

