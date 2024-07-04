The rumour has been spreading for several days: the Vatican is reportedly about to completely prohibit the possibility of celebrating Mass in the old form of the rite.

Originating on June 17 from the well-informed traditionalist blog Rorate Caeli, this rumour has since spread rapidly. Some are even suggesting the date of July 16, the anniversary of Traditionis Custodes, published in 2021 by the pope, to restrict the use of the rite significantly.

However, according to several Vatican sources interviewed by La Croix, the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, responsible for the liturgy, is not preparing such a document.

“These are just idle chatter,” complained a senior Vatican official. The same person denounced these as “fantasies.” Another source explained that these rumours are entirely “unfounded.”

News category: News Shorts, World.