A South Sudanese bishop says food has been weaponised during the civil war in Sudan, with famine now looming in his neighbouring country as a direct result of the conflict.

Speaking to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Bishop Alex Lodiong Sakor Eyobo of Yei, South Sudan, was critical of tactics being used in the war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Fighting broke out between two rival armed factions in the capital in April 2023. According to the Center for Preventive Action, the civil war has so far triggered the deaths of almost 15,000 people. More than 8.2 million have been displaced, with about 2 million of the displaced finding refuge in equally volatile environments like Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

