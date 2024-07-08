Housing reforms will deliver ‘Extremely ugly buildings’: Developer

There’s no chance Kiwis will soon be offered the lovely tiny apartments seen in the likes of Paris and Rome, a housing developer says.

Housing Minister Chris Bishop said on Thursday the government’s plans to make it easier to build in urban areas and city fringes will flood the country with new homes.

He has announced six changes, including improving intensification, scrapping minimum floor areas for apartments, requiring cities to allow expansion at the urban fringe, and establishing housing growth targets. Read more

