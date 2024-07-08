Jordan Peterson’s rare comment about his wife goes viral

Jordan Peterson has spoken about his wife’s podcast in a rare public comment about his spouse.

The Canadian psychologist and author took to X, formerly Twitter, to promote Tammy Peterson’s eponymous podcast.

“Women and particularly young women: Consider my wife @Tammy1Peterson’s podcast if you might be interested in an alternative to the demoralising utopian hedonistic power-worshipping blandishments of the feminists,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“She and her guests focus on exploring productive sustaining meaningful alternatives. It sure beats the sad and angry hopelessness that constitutes the envious and resentful postmodern/Marxist story.”

Tammy Peterson’s podcast has more than 73,000 subscribers on YouTube and is described as focusing “on the Divine Feminine: the dark and the light side of womanhood, practically and symbolically.”

Earlier this year, Tammy Peterson spoke about having cancer and her path to converting to Catholicism.

