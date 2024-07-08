Seminarian’s unusual gift to parishioners

Seminarian Daniel O’Kelly is preparing to go to Rome to finish his studies soon, but before he leaves, he has a special gift for the parishioners of St Catherine’s Laboure Gymea in Sydney, Australia.

During a brief Advent placement at St Catherine’s in 2022, Daniel’s dedication to the church was evident. Returning for his long-term placement seven months ago, Daniel, an enthusiastic woodworker, built the frame and internal structures of a confessional in the parish carpark, a testament to his commitment to the parishioners.

The now completed structure has soft lighting, timber and felt furnishings, and controlled green and red light indicators above the confessor’s door. Daniel described it as the result of a “real labour of love.”

Having seen several confessionals around Sydney, Daniel noticed that they often felt daunting, like a ‘torture chamber’ where one’s shame and guilt are amplified. This observation inspired him to create a confessional at St Catherine’s that would be the antithesis of this. His goal was to create a beautiful and welcoming space, where beauty would lead and draw people in. Even in the artwork and the soft panels, every detail was intentional. Read more

