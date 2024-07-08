Trinity Catholic College victim’s accused stabber’s name still suppressed

The identity of a 13-year-old accused of stabbing a Trinity Catholic College teenager to death at Dunedin’s bus hub will remain under wraps as he waits to hear if he will be granted bail.

The defendant, who previously pleaded not guilty to murder, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday following the death of 16-year-old Enere McLaren-Taana on May 23.

Justice Lisa Preston reserved her decision on the issue of name suppression and electronically monitored bail.

The specifics of the arguments advanced by both parties cannot be published and the judge said she needed time to reflect on the material before her. Read more

