Five Catholics and six Protestants who were jailed in Vietnam for a range of offences related to “religious activities” dating back to 2011 have gone missing, highlighting a larger problem within the communist country’s judicial system, the International Christian Concern (ICC) has said.

It said nine of the Christians had been jailed for “undermining national unity policy” due to their involvement in Degar Protestantism and the Ha Mon Catholic Church, noting that the Vietnamese government did not approve both sects.

“Eleven Vietnamese Montagnard Christians who were imprisoned for religious activity and religious identity in the Southeast Asian nation are missing, prompting concerns over the treatment of jailed Christ followers in Vietnam,” the US-based NGO said in a statement.

