DoorDash, known for its food delivery service, has recently marked a milestone for a less visible aspect of its business: supporting faith-based groups and other nonprofits as they aid people facing hunger and poverty.

In June, DoorDash announced it delivered more than 100 million charity meals via its Project DASH, often involving drivers delivering 20 pounds of free food in boxes and bags to needy families.

Many of these partnerships began during the pandemic when home delivery became an essential part of food aid and distribution for soup kitchens, food pantries and elder care — often run by religious organisations — and have continued in the years since.

News category: News Shorts, World.