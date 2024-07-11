Mel Gibson, the controversial actor and director, is publicly spporting excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.

Gibson wrote a letter addressed to Viganò on the blog of traditionalist publicist Aldo Maria Valli.

In his letter Gibson referred to Pope Francis by his birth name, Jorge Bergoglio, and commended Viganò as a “courageous hero”.

“I’m sure you expected nothing else from Jorge Bergoglio.

“I know that you know he has no authority whatsoever – so I’m not sure how this will effect you going forward – I hope you will continue to say mass and receive the sacraments yourself – it really is a badge of honour to be shunned by the false, post-conciliar church” Gibson wrote.

“Of course being called a schismatic and being excommunicated by Jorge Bergoglio is like a badge of honour when you consider he is a total apostate and expels you from a false institution.”

Gibson went on to say that the current pope is the schismatic.

“Remember that true schism requires innovation, something you have not done but something that Bergoglio does with every breath.

“He, therefore, is the schismatic!

“However he already ipso facto excommunicated himself by his many public heresies.”

Gibson also mentioned that he had built a church where only traditional prayers are held and invited Viganò to celebrate mass there.

He dismissed Pope Francis’s authority to excommunicate Viganò and expressed hope that he would also be excommunicated.

Support for Viganò

Since his excommunication, Viganò has garnered support from other prominent figures.

US Bishop Joseph Strickland criticised the Vatican’s decision, pointing out the disparity between Viganò’s quick excommunication and the lack of action against Theodore McCarrick despite his crimes.

Strickland, who was removed from the leadership of the Tyler diocese in November last year, called for a re-evaluation of the Vatican’s actions, suggesting that Viganò’s removal was intended to silence him.

Actor Jim Caviezel, known for his role as Jesus in Gibson’s “Passion of the Christ,” also supported Viganò. Caviezel urged people to pray for Viganò and described him as a fighter for the truth.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith announced Viganò’s excommunication, citing his refusal to recognise and submit to both the Pope and the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council. Viganò waived his right to defence, instead accusing Pope Francis of schism and heresy.

