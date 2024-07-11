Northland charities facing increased demand from pensioners as living costs hit home

Several Northland charities are struggling to keep up with the significant increase in service demands from pensioners desperately trying to make ends meet.

For one Moerewa woman in her 70s, paying her bills and asking for help was not easy.

“Like most elderly, I don’t want to feel like I’m a burden to anyone,” Moana Baragwanath said.

“That’s why we live in leaky houses and can pay some bills but not others,” she added. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.