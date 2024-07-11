Northland charities facing increased demand from pensioners as living costs hit home

July and August used to be downtime at the Vatican. That changed in 2013 after Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Buenos Aires was elected Bishop of Rome. The Argentine Jesuit, now best known as Pope Francis, immediately broke the custom set Read more
The agenda for the next round of the Synod on Synodality, scheduled for Oct. 4-27 in Rome, will focus on female leadership and the inclusion of women in the Catholic Church, according to a document released Tuesday (July 9) by Read more
As accusations of sexual abuse have mounted against Slovenian Father Marko Rupnik, his art has come under a microscope. Recently attentive observers noted a curiosity – the face of the artist himself, along with two of his closest friends and Read more
“Time is running out” as famine, disease and fighting close in on the population, with no end in sight, said U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami. “The international community cannot stand by as this crisis spirals out Read more