A process for choosing a pastor

The Catholic parish of Zizers in Switzerland is advertising for a new priest. Due to the shortage of priests, parishes often do this themselves in consultation with the diocese’s personnel managers.

“The perfect candidate has not been found yet,” said Alois Gadola, the chairman of the Zizers parish council. In an interview, he emphasised the attractive benefits they are offering. The pastor is well paid and enjoys competitive benefits, including two days off a week and free accommodation in the presbytery next to the church.

The pastor’s responsibilities include conducting five church services per week and providing religious instruction at the village’s primary school. He is also expected to administer sacraments, such as delivering communion to elderly residents of the retirement home, make home visits, and lead the catechesis team.

Gadola said there is some flexibility about the pastor’s duties. It can be a full-time job, but he can also be employed for just 80 per cent, in which case he won’t be teaching religious education. It is also vital that the pastor speaks good German because the parishioners want to understand his sermons,

Since the job was advertised, they have received a few applications but have yet to find the right candidate. One applicant was shortlisted, but they had difficulty communicating in German. They prioritize quality over speed.

They visit the pastor’s parish to meet and evaluate them. Then, they invite them to conduct a “trial service” Before making a final decision, they request a police certificate, and the diocese conducts further checks. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.