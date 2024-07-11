In the Archdiocese of Sydney, Australia, a record 15,000 people filled the streets during the annual Corpus Christi Eucharistic procession, which has doubled in size over the last few years.

“I can see the spirit at work in the people in their response at a parish level. They are very keen to lift up the saints, to celebrate the Church,” said Bishop Richard Umbers from the Archdiocese of Sydney.

Umbers says the growth may be due to a number of things, including social media and improving logistics, like making buses available to parishioners.

However, more than a spike in attendance, he also has a heightened desire among Australians to profess their faith publicly, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

News category: News Shorts, World.