The Vatican has prohibited the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Covadonga.

This rite customarily takes place after the annual Our Lady of Christendom pilgrimage in Spain.

The organizers of the fourth edition of the pilgrimage announced the prohibition in a July 6 post on X: “At the Archdiocese of Oviedo they have informed us that they have received instructions from the Dicastery for Divine Worship stating that the Traditional Holy Mass is not to be celebrated in Covadonga.”

The pilgrimage will take place from July 27 to 29, starting in Oviedo.

Our Lady of Christendom explains on its website that the pilgrimage “is organized by a group of faithful lay Catholics devoted to the celebration of the Holy Mass according to the extraordinary form of the Roman rite,” otherwise known as the Traditional Latin Mass or the Tridentine Mass.

News category: News Shorts, World.