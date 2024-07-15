Catholic Relief Services mobilises supplies after hurricane ‘rips through’ Caribbean

Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said this week it is mobilising humanitarian supplies after the extremely powerful Hurricane Beryl blew through the Caribbean, killing numerous people and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings.

Beryl struck in late June and was the earliest-forming Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic Ocean. Its wind speeds peaked at about 165 miles per hour and affected areas ranging from Barbados to Canada before dissipating this week.

A Catholic Charities group in Texas said this week that it coordinated aid in that state after the hurricane made landfall near Houston.

CRS, meanwhile, said in a press release that it was partnering with aid workers in the Caribbean to respond to the devastation left by the hurricane.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.