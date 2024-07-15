Habitat for Humanity homes being built in Whangārei for families struggling to get on property ladder

Northlanders wanting to buy their first home but struggling to save a deposit are being offered a helping hand through Habitat for Humanity.

The charity was providing the largest number of affordable houses to be built in Whangārei, with 24 homes under way in Tikipunga and Kensington, northern region chief executive Conrad LaPointe said.

It is now accepting applications for its rent-to-own scheme for these houses. Read more

