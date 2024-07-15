In less than a year, Rome will host a Jubilee event that will gather digital missionaries and Catholic influencers from around the globe.

On 28 and 29 July 2025, just before the Youth Jubilee, those dedicated to evangelising through social media will convene for their own Jubilee. This will be a reunion for many who first met at World Youth Day in Lisbon in 2023.

During that event, Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, addressed the young influencers in his homily and told them that “today, the Church needs you, dear digital influencers, to bring hope into these new social spaces that are social media and social networks.”

Pope Francis has encouraged digital missionaries to see themselves as a community, “part of the Church’s missionary life, which has never feared to venture into new horizons and frontiers. With creativity and courage,” he said, “proclaim God’s Mercy.”

