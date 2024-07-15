Italian authorities are investigating an assassination plot against Pope Francis following the discovery of a handgun in an abandoned suitcase at Trieste’s train station.

The discovery was made just before the Pope’s visit on Sunday.

Italian television programme RAI reported that police sources had identified a man leaving the suitcase in a station bar. The case contained a Czech-made semiautomatic pistol, a magazine with 14 bullets, and unused clothing of Turkish origin.

Bar staff alerted the police, leading to an immediate response from Italy’s security agency.

Pope Francis continued with his planned activities in Trieste despite the security threat. He was there to participate in the 50th Catholic Social Week. He travelled around the city in an open electric vehicle and celebrated an open-air service in the main square.

Pope welcomed with joy

Bishop Enrico Trevisi of Trieste confirmed that the Pope was informed about the incident but remained calm.

“The citizens of Trieste welcomed the Pope’s arrival with great joy, and we don’t want this joy to be disturbed by other thoughts”, Bishop Trevisi told Il Piccolo, Trieste’s leading newspaper. After the discovery, security measures were reinforced, with anti-terrorist units and secret service forces readied.

A man about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a dark complexion is shown on surveillance footage – he leaves the suitcase in the station before exiting. Authorities are still working to identify him and determine any connections to the Pope’s visit.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni stated that the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Italian authorities.

Despite the threat, Pope Francis’ visit proceeded without further incident, focusing on promoting Catholic social doctrine.

Meanwhile the Holy See has condemned acts of violence in the wake of the 13 July shooting in which former US President Donald Trump was injured. The incident occurred at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania – one spectator was killed and others were injured.

In a brief statement on July 14, Bruni said the Holy See “is united to the prayer of the US bishops for America, for the victims, for peace in that country, and that the motives of the violent may never prevail”.

