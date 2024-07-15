“The Bible in 10 Minutes,” a new viral video offering by Father Mike Schmitz and Ascension, earned 358,000 views in just 24 hours.

The data was released on July 10 news release by Exton-based Ascension, a multimedia Catholic network and a leader in Catholic faith formation and digital content.

The audience response makes this Father Schmitz’s most “viral video ever, more than doubling his previous one-day record of 160,000 views set with his 2022 review of ‘The Sound of Freedom,’” the release said.

Father Schmitz, a priest of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, has gained a national following for his popular “The Bible in a Year” and “The Catechism in a Year” podcasts from Ascension.

