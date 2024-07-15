Vatican condemns violence at Trump rally, offers prayers for victims, peace

The Vatican expressed concern about the violence waged at a political rally in the United States and has offered prayers for the nation, the victims and peace.

In response to queries about the shootings at a rally involving former U.S. President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the Vatican press office released a statement July 14 expressing its “concern about last night’s episode of violence, which wounds people and democracy, causing suffering and death.” Continue reading

News category: News Shorts, World.