Academic launches podcast to talk about mental health from ‘Samoan perspective’

A newly released podcast presented in the Samoan language aims to reduce stigma around mental health.

Called Fau Gagana – a Samoan nurse’s perceptive on mental health, provides general information, as well as interpretations on mental wellbeing from a Samoan perspective.

Auckland University of Technology’s nursing lecturer, Dr Ioana Mulipola, says the idea for the podcast came about while she was completing her doctorate in 2023.

“It’s an accumulation of my years of experience working in clinical practice. What I observe and my experience working with our people in clinical practice that when I identify what I observe, there’s a great need for understanding the language. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.