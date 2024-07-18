First women hired for St Peter’s Basilica’s maintenance crew

The Vatican has said that two women have been hired for the specialised maintenance crew of St Peter’s Basilica for the first time in its 500-year history.

While women have worked for the Fabbrica di San Pietro — the department that oversees maintenance, restoration, and repairs of the Vatican’s papal basilica — before, it is the first time women are officially part of the “Sanpietrini” maintenance staff, according to Vatican News.

Two teams of Sanpietrini “work simultaneously daily to fulfil their principal tasks of reception, stewardship, cleaning, and maintenance of the Vatican basilica and its facilities respectively,” the basilica’s website says.

The two Italian women, aged 21 and 26, studied masonry and decorative and ornamental plastering at the basilica’s School of Fine Arts and Traditional Trades.

