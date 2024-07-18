Mexican government wants priests on civics courses

Mexico’s Interior Ministry wants priests to take courses promoting “civic values” – and Mexico’s bishops are concerned.

The bishops conference’s concern follows the Morena party’s massive electoral victory and their own concern for social peace in the “deeply divided” country.

The Ministry’s request

In the letter requesting that priests attend the courses, the Ministry emphasised “the importance among the population of generating pride and belonging to the national symbols”.

Civic values are necessary to lay the foundations of Mexico’s Transformation of Public Life, the Ministry wrote.

“This continues in an important way to the generation of sentiments that reinforce respect and veneration of the homeland, and permits achieving the objectives that the government of the Fourth Transformation has established for Mexicans …”

The “Fourth Transformation” is the promotional phrase President Andrés Manuel López Obrador used to aggrandise his administration, OSV News says.

The letter also refers to the “transformation of public life in Mexico” – a phrase that replicates López Obrador’s own language.

The president-elect identifies as Christian, speaks regularly of morals and values, quotes Pope Francis and cites scripture in his morning press conference.

He also uses the press conference to denigrate anyone who disagrees with him.

He says his political project is “moral” as much as political. He has branded opponents as “immoral” and has spoken of “moralising” Mexican public life.

This moral stance contradicts his own behaviour: he has routinely backed allies, including his sons, who have been accused of corruption – an accusation López Obrador denies.

Bishops respond

Inviting priests to participate in the “nationalist and populist” course is challenging for Mexico’s bishops. They have not formed a close relationship with López Obrador since he came into power in 2018, OSV says.

The bishops’ conference suggests prelates “maintain a respectful but independent relationship with civil authorities”.

The bishops should preserve “the separation of church and state enshrined in our constitution” and remember “our principal mission is pastoral and spiritual” the Conference says.

“Although we value civics, we must remain focused on our ecclesial responsibilities.”

Some dioceses have been asked for priests’ contact information for the Interior Ministry’s course.

The conference recommended not providing it.

At the same time, it stressed that if “any priest wishes to participate … they can do so on their own initiative”.

Unifying the country

Morena and its allies’ super-majorities make the possibility of changing Mexico’s constitution feasible with little opposition support.

López Obrador’s suite of 20 constitutional reforms includes overhauling the judicial system to put judges — including Supreme Court justices — to a popular vote.

The bishops conference is concerned proposals from the Morena party would create an imbalance between it and the courts and other autonomous agencies.

Prioritising unity is critical, the bishops say.

“Mexico must be a land of freedom and opportunities for all, in an environment of justice and peace that we all long for.”

The church-sponsored National Dialogue for Peace says it is willing to work with Morena on pacifying Mexico.

Source

News category: World.