Rare McCahon stained glass window up for auction

Monday, July 22nd, 2024

A Colin McCahon artwork, long thought to be lost, is going under the hammer later this month.

McCahon is famous for his landscapes, abstract art and painted text, but this piece is a rare stained glass window.

One of 12 stained glass windows he created will be offered as part of an auction at the International Art Centre in Auckland later this month. Read more

