Trump says abortion ‘will never be a federal issue again’

In an interview with Fox News released during the Republican National Convention, former president Donald Trump reasserted his stance that abortion is exclusively a state issue and said that it “will never be a federal issue again.”

“By getting rid of Roe v Wade, I was able to get it back into the states, and now I’ve given it back to the people, the people are voting and frankly, the people are voting in many cases quite liberally,” he said.

He added, “They can vote the way they want. It’s not a federal issue, and it will never be a federal issue again.”

In the interview, Trump was questioned about his stance on Project 2025, a policy agenda published by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

