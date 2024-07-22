Weddings – “It’s about the couple”: Growing number of Kiwis choosing to elope

It’s thought traditional weddings are falling out of favour as growing numbers of couples opt to elope.

Those in the sector have noticed a rising demand for packages in the last six months, as more soon-to-weds choose to tie the knot alone, or with few guests.

New Zealand Dream Weddings owner Donna Dohi believes it’s reflective of a changing society.

She says church weddings are becoming a rarity for her business, with the majority of people choosing an ‘adventure wedding’ at one of our scenic hotspots.

Dohi says couples are looking to focus on themselves and keep their special day stress-free.

