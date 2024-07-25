Australian bishop hails US Eucharistic Congress as global model

As the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis drew to a close, an Australian bishop praised the event as a model for revitalising the Catholic faith worldwide and expressed hope that it could inspire similar revivals worldwide.

According to the Australian Catholic Weekly, Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers of Sydney, who attended the congress as an international observer, said that the US gathering generated much interest in Australia.

“We are very interested in learning all the aspects of the journey to this national congress,” Umbers said.

“We’ve been following this revival, and it has captured our imagination.”

The bishop noted that the congress, which drew over 50,000 participants from all 50 states and 17 countries, demonstrated the power of Eucharistic devotion to unite and energise the faithful.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.