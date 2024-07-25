Climate change is already affecting our lives in so many ways, but spare a thought for our creepy crawly friends, and the effect that hotter temperatures are having on their sex lives.

A study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution has suggested that increasing temperatures are causing insects to change their colouring to avoid heating up.

That then affects their chances of finding a mate and might limit their ability to camouflage from prey. Read more

