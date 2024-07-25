  1. CathNews New Zealand
  2. New Zealand

Climate change is affecting the sex lives of insects

Thursday, July 25th, 2024

Climate change is already affecting our lives in so many ways, but spare a thought for our creepy crawly friends, and the effect that hotter temperatures are having on their sex lives.

A study published in the journal Ecology and Evolution has suggested that increasing temperatures are causing insects to change their colouring to avoid heating up.

That then affects their chances of finding a mate and might limit their ability to camouflage from prey. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: , , ,