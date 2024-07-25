Quebec cardinal resumes duties after being cleared by Vatican

Cardinal Gérald C Lacroix is resuming his duties as Quebec’s archbishop, six months after stepping aside when he was accused of sexual misconduct for which a Vatican-mandated investigation found no evidence to support.

Lacroix announced he would step back into his role as archbishop of Quebec and primate of Canada in a July 22 news release posted to the Archdiocese of Quebec’s website. He will preside over Mass on July 26 at the Sanctuary of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré for the feast of St Anne.

The cardinal’s voluntary absence began in late January when abuse allegations surfaced as part of a class action lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Quebec surrounding alleged historical abuse cases. Lacroix has denied any wrongdoing, but the Vatican hired retired Quebec judge André Denis to investigate the claims made against Cardinal Lacroix.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.