Rotorua Whakaora food charity makes seniors’ day after queue ‘pushing and shoving’

“Bullying and pushing and shoving” in line at a Rotorua food rescue charity caused some seniors to leave without getting food, a volunteer says.

Now Rotorua Whakaora has set up a separate day for clients aged 60-plus to visit its free food store, where people struggling to feed themselves or their families can shop for donated groceries at no cost.

It comes as charities report more older people are seeking food support in the city

Rotorua Whakaora’s free store was previously only open on Sundays but recently added open hours on Fridays for people aged 60-plus. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.