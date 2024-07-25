The principal of St Peter’s College in Gore, Tara Quinney, has resigned.

In April last year, the school was placed in limited statutory management after Quinney called on the board of trustees chairperson to resign.

Although board chair Ruth Mitchell did not resign she was replaced in April this year.

The new chair is the school’s former principal, John Hogue, a Dunedin Catholic diocese representative.

Mitchell has remained on the board as the deputy chair.

Resignation formally announced

The school’s statutory manager says Quinney will leave the 450-pupil state-integrated school at the end of the year.

“After five years in the role, Mrs Quinney considers it is time for the school to prepare for a leadership refreshment” statutory manager Nicola Hornsey said in a press release.

“We appreciate Mrs Quinney giving us early notice so that we can plan for a smooth transition into 2025 and get the recruitment process underway.”

Quinney has not said why she has resigned. She says Hornsey and the board have gagged her from speaking to the media.

Students key

Hornsey says that throughout the leadership transition process, college students would continue to be the key focus.

“As always, our staff remain dedicated to providing quality teaching and support so that all students can reach their potential.”

She says the recruitment process will start in a few weeks with a consultation process involving the school community.

“The statutory intervention will remain in place until a new appointee has been fully inducted and the outcomes sought from the intervention have been achieved and sustained.”

Hornsey’s report released in July last year identified issues posing risks to St Peter’s College.

These are its educational performance, pupil health and safety, and operational matters.

The last involves poor employment practices, an incohesive governance framework, dysfunctional relationships between the school and board of trustees, and a diminished student voice.

Hornsey’s intervention, based on nine Education Review Office effective governance statements, was implemented.

In reviewing the implementation she said she is pleased progress had been made and responsibility for supporting St Peter’s College special character had been returned to the board.

School future

Hornsey says the statutory intervention will continue until a new principal is inducted and the outcomes sought from the intervention have been achieved.

The intervention aims to return the school to full self-governance.

Hornsey has not responded to questions about what further intervention outcomes she is expecting.

She says the board has ensured ongoing improvement in the effectiveness of governance through training, planning and the distribution of tasks.

It has also promoted the care of students by nurturing the development of language, culture and identity.

“This represents a lot of work on the part of the board members, all of whom have actively engaged in a wide range of training opportunities over the past year.”

A further review would be carried out by the ministry on or before April 2025.

Source

News category: New Zealand.