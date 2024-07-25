Traditional Latin Mass at National Eucharistic Congress draws enthusiastic crowd

A mile from the main events of the National Eucharistic Congress on Thursday (18 July), Catholics knelt on the hot surface of an overflow parking lot at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They received Communion during a Latin Mass, reminiscent of pre-Vatican II traditions.

Holy Rosary, walking distance from Lucas Oil Stadium, the hub for the US bishops’ evangelization mega-event that continues through Sunday, is one of only two parishes in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis where the Mass is offered according to the 1962 Missal, often colloquially known as the traditional Latin Mass.

In his 2021 directive “Traditionis Custodes” (“Guardians of Tradition”), Pope Francis limited the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass to designated parishes.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.