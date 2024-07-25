Woman steals $300,000 from Alabama church to buy gifts for TikTokers

A former administrative assistant at a Tuscaloosa Catholic church has pleaded guilty to embezzling money, much of which she is accused of using to buy gifts for TikTokers.

Kristen Marie Battocletti, 35, entered her guilty plea on Tuesday in a Tuscaloosa courtroom to one count of wire fraud involving the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from St. Francis of Assisi University Parish. Continue reading

