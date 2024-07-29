Belgian bishop Johan Bonny, the country’s main contact for Church abuse victims, has stepped down from his role, citing an overwhelming workload and health concerns.

Bonny’s resignation comes weeks before Pope Francis’ visit to Belgium, potentially overshadowing the event with the ongoing abuse crisis.

Bishop Bonny, 69, announced his resignation on 25 July, stating that the burden of his responsibilities had become too great.

Despite his request for an auxiliary bishop to assist in managing the Diocese of Antwerp, the Vatican declined, citing concerns over linguistic balance among the bishops.

This rejection, coupled with a lack of support from his fellow bishops, led to Bonny’s decision.

Bonny’s departure leaves the Belgian Church scrambling to find a replacement before Pope Francis’ visit from 26 to 29 September, which includes a planned private meeting with abuse survivors.

Emotional toll

Bonny told Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad: “The policy, the media, the negotiations… It’s a very big task and I have to combine that with caring for a large diocese like that of Antwerp.

“I no longer have the strength for that total sum. I have to reduce that.”

He said that the work had taken an emotional toll.

“It’s not just about working hours, but it has an immediate personal impact. It’s of a different order than all the other work you do as a bishop” he explained.

“Even my doctor says ‘Stop it, it’s destroying you’.”

The documentary series “Godvergeten” (“Godforsaken”) which aired in 2023, reignited public and political scrutiny on clerical abuse in Belgium. This led to increased pressure on Bonny and heightened public anger, with many Catholics leaving the Church.

The series also prompted inquiries in both the Belgian Federal Parliament and the Flemish Parliament.

Bishop Bonny has been a prominent figure in addressing the abuse crisis since 2010. This followed the resignation of fellow Belgian bishop Roger Vangheluwe of Bruges, who admitted to abusing his nephews.

Bonny’s efforts included public apologies and a call for systemic changes within the Church. He acknowledged the Church’s past failures, stating he was tired of the “strong words addressed to the Church for 15 years, in the media, saying that we have done nothing”.

Despite his resignation, Bonny pledged to continue supporting abuse victims, emphasising that their needs remain a priority. He stressed the necessity for his successor to be competent and dedicated, urging the bishops’ conference to reassess the division of responsibilities.

