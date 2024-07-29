The unwavering commitment of 70 years of priestly service by Bishop Owen Dolan was celebrated last Thursday in Palmerston North.

In 1995, Dolan was appointed Bishop Peter Cullinane’s coadjutor bishop but, as he retired before Cullinane, he became one of only a few emeritus coadjutor bishops worldwide.

A life of service

At 95 years old, Dolan (in blue shirt) is both the oldest and one of the longest-serving priests in New Zealand.

At the celebration, the current Bishop of Palmerston North, John Adams, referenced the mercy and grace Dolan has extended throughout his priesthood.

“Everyone leaves your presence somehow better for spending their time with you” Bishop John said.

“You have a wonderful gift for friendship and a pastoral genius that makes you a beacon of compassion and grace.”

Dolan contributed to various Wellington and Palmerston North Diocese parishes serving in Petone, Wairoa, Patea, Inglewood, New Plymouth, Fielding, Upper Hutt, Waitara, Stokes Valley and Mt Victoria.

In 1973 Dolan served in Peru where he learned the language and embraced the local culture amidst political upheaval.

He later became the National Director of the Pontifical Missions and National Chaplain of the St Vincent de Paul Society. These roles underscored his commitment to social justice and the dignity of all people.

Positive influence

Reflecting on his years of service, Dolan said he adopted some advice he received in the seminary—to seek the mind of Christ—as his guiding motto when he was ordained as coadjutor bishop.

He said working within the diocesan office offers a unique dimension in serving others in alignment with Christian values.

He praised the diocesan staff for their dedication and acknowledged the special grace involved in their service to the Diocese of Palmerston North.

“Thank God for us all, because we’re carrying out the work that we’re called to by Jesus Christ: to serve our sisters and brothers.”

Steph Grantham spoke on behalf of the Cathedral parish team.

“You are a pillar in the diocesan community and an essential ingredient in the Catholic Cathedral parish.

“We appreciate and recognise your years of devotion to serving our people and offering support to our priests, both locally and throughout New Zealand” she said.

Grantham says Dolan continues to build the number of Catholics residing at his retirement village.

“We believe that’s a testament to your positive influence” she told him.

The Catholic Education Team praised the positive influence of his warmth, humour and servant leadership on Catholic education.

“Your steadfast commitment to our faith and education has been a guiding light for us all.”

Bishop John Adams said Dolan’s 70 years of priesthood stand as a testament to his enduring faith, dedication and the profound impact he has and continues to have on countless lives.

Source

Supplied

News category: New Zealand.