Catholic leaders have condemned a segment of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony featuring drag queens parodying the Last Supper, labelling it a “gratuitous insult to the Eucharist”.

During the Olympic ceremonies, 18 performers re-created the scene, a depiction of Jesus Christ’s final meal with his disciples before his crucifixion.

The scene featured some half-naked performers, one in the middle with a halo atop her head, behind a long table. A man who was painted blue, and with only vines covering his genitals, sat in the middle of the table and was surrounded by flowers.

Church reacts

Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta sent two messages to the French ambassador to Malta expressing his distress and the disappointment of many Christians at the display.

Scicluna stated “Such performances, especially on a global stage, should respect the beliefs and traditions of all faiths. This portrayal was a blatant disregard for what many hold sacred”.

The Catholic Church in France also criticised the segment, with the French bishops deploring the scenes.

While the ceremony was a “marvellous display of beauty and joy, rich in emotion and universally acclaimed”, the French bishops said it “unfortunately included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity which we deeply regret. We would like to thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity with us” they wrote.

“We are thinking of all the Christians on every continent who have been hurt by the outrageousness and provocation of certain scenes. We want them to understand that the Olympic celebration goes far beyond the ideological biases of a few artists” the bishops stressed.

Extremely disrespectful to Christians

The performance also attracted criticism from high-profile individuals outside the Catholic community.

Elon Musk tweeted his disapproval, saying “This was extremely disrespectful to Christians”.

People from around the globe, including lawmakers, took to social media shortly after, questioning why the scene was included in the opening ceremony.

Media personality Piers Morgan posted: “Would they have mocked any other religion like this? Appalling decision”.

Showbiz journalist Stephanie Takyi commented: “To be honest, I don’t think they would have done that about Islam because they know that they would have gone to the streets, and it would have been a wrap for the Olympics.

“They feel like for Christianity, because we’re quite subdued, let’s make a mockery of it.”

Dutch politician Geert Wilder who runs the Party for Freedom, tweeted: “So mocking Christianity is ok, but when I publish some Muhammad cartoons the left cries blasphemy and radical imams issue fatwas. Double standards of the worst kind.”

“The Olympics has basically turned into one long drag show” anti-woke cultural commentator Libs of TikTok wrote. “The Olympics has gone completely woke.”

“This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag” radio host Clint Russell said. “There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate, Not Welcome.”

About the artwork

Despite the backlash, particularly Archbishop Scicluna’s “gratuitous insult” comment, some defended the performance.

Journalist Fraser Myers said the reenactment was “about the artwork” and the organisers weren’t trying to offend.

He explained: “I think what the intention was that the theme of the show was actually re-creating paintings.

“The Last Supper is in the Louvre. It’s one of the greats, you know. So, I think that’s what they were trying to do. I don’t think they were trying to cause offence.”

Meanwhile, the LGBTQ Out magazine praised “queens everywhere” for “this huge moment for drag performers breaking through the mainstream and showing their talents to the entire world”.

Additionally, other acts such as the beheading of Marie Antoinette and Philippe Katerine’s portrayal of Dionysus, the god of wine, also sparked debate among divided fans.

Critics argue these performances were disrespectful, while supporters view them as bold artistic expressions meant to challenge traditional norms and celebrate diversity and inclusion on a global stage.

