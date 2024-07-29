Lourdes reopens pilgrimage basins after Covid closure

The French Marian pilgrimage site of Lourdes is reopening its baths after they were closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of the 18 pilgrimage pools for bathing in spring water should be able to be used again from mid-August, the French newspaper “La Croix” reported on Thursday, citing the pilgrimage management.

“Not everyone will be able to get into the baths yet, but we hope to be able to make 2,000 baths a day possible,” said Father Sébastien Antoni, director of the French national pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Some of the pilgrimage pools will be made accessible again on the occasion of the 151st national pilgrimage of the French to the pilgrimage site in the Pyrenees from 12 to 16 August. Around 7,000 pilgrims are expected to take part in the pilgrimage.

