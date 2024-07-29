More children are being placed in state care in New Zealand as compared to a year ago — rising by 20 percent — figures obtained by 1News show.

This increase has raised concerns among abuse survivors and child welfare advocates, with worries that it goes against advice put forward by the landmark Abuse in Care inquiry, which released its findings yesterday.

In the financial year ending mid-2024, 1313 children were placed in state care, according to provisional data, up from 1082 in the previous period. Read more

