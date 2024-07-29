  1. CathNews New Zealand
Restoration of Timaru basilica domes complete

Monday, July 29th, 2024

Work to replace the copper on Timaru’s historic Sacred Heart Basilica domes has been completed, with the architect hailing the church among the most pre-eminent buildings in the country.

“Nationally it’s in the top handful of its type and it’s the most eminent neo-classical design for a church in the country, and the best church (Francis) Petre designed,” Alec Bruce, of Christchurch-based Wilkie and Bruce Architects, said.

“The stained glass windows in the nave are world class. I didn’t see anything as good at the Vatican or the Victoria and Albert Museum. Every time I visit I take photos. It’s breathtaking.” Read more

