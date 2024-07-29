Work to replace the copper on Timaru’s historic Sacred Heart Basilica domes has been completed, with the architect hailing the church among the most pre-eminent buildings in the country.

“Nationally it’s in the top handful of its type and it’s the most eminent neo-classical design for a church in the country, and the best church (Francis) Petre designed,” Alec Bruce, of Christchurch-based Wilkie and Bruce Architects, said.

“The stained glass windows in the nave are world class. I didn’t see anything as good at the Vatican or the Victoria and Albert Museum. Every time I visit I take photos. It’s breathtaking.” Read more

