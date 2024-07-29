Suspect arrested in €61 million Caritas fraud investigation

A suspect has been apprehended in an investigation into the misappropriation of €61 million from Luxembourg charity Caritas, the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office had first announced on Friday that it had launched a probe into the alleged theft from the NGO by a member of staff.

A person has since handed themselves into the Luxembourg police for interrogation, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Monday, adding that the person was then arrested. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the office said.

At the time of the alleged theft, Caritas had around €28 million in its accounts, the NGO’s director Marc Crochet told broadcaster RTL on Monday morning, including €3 million in donations.

